2017年世界羽联BCA世界超级羽毛球公开赛圆满落幕
周日（6月18日），在雅加达会议中心（JCC）体育场进行决赛中，我国混双选手阿末/纳西尔（Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir）与中国选手郑思维/陈清晨对峙，终场阿末/纳西尔以22-20和21-15横扫中国混双选手，成功夺得2017年BCA世界超级羽毛球公开赛混双冠军。图为前排（从左至右）Metlife 保险公司东南亚区政府关系代表Shaun Levine、Blibli.com 经理Jefrey Maeda、青年体育部代表Gatot Dewabroto、BCA副总经理Armand W Hartono与冠亚军混双选手合影。
