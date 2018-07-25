Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 | Posted by

2018年Gaikindo印尼国际车展
阿斯特拉金融服务作为主要赞助商

4 Astra Finance

2018Gaikindo印尼国际车展,阿斯特拉有六个金融服务机构（LJK)参与支持全国汽车行业的发展。2018 Gaikindo印尼国际车展于82日至12日在万丹省塞尔邦 ICE BSD 的国际会展中心举行。图示：国际阿斯特拉有限公司（Astra International ，股代号ASII) 经理 Suparno Djasmin () (左至右) 阿斯特拉人寿保险公司（PT Astra Life） 董事总经理 Auddie A. Wiranata，阿斯特拉 保险公司 (Asuransi Astra) 首席执行官Rudy Chen，宝石银行(Bank Permata) 董事总经理Ridha DM WirakusumahFIF融资公司(PT Federal International Finance) 董事总经理 Margono Tanuwijaya，阿斯特拉信贷公司(Astra Credit Companies/ACC) 董事总经理Siswadi， 与 丰田阿斯特拉金融服务（Toyota Astra Financial Services）董事总经理 Agus Prayitno 于 周三（25/7）在雅加达宣布阿斯特拉金融服务l作为2018Gaikindo印尼国际车展的主要赞助商。

