在2018年Gaikindo印尼国际车展,阿斯特拉有六个金融服务机构（LJK)参与支持全国汽车行业的发展。2018 年Gaikindo印尼国际车展于8月2日至12日在万丹省塞尔邦 ICE BSD 的国际会展中心举行。图示：国际阿斯特拉有限公司（Astra International ，股代号ASII) 经理 Suparno Djasmin (中) 与 (左至右) 阿斯特拉人寿保险公司（PT Astra Life） 董事总经理 Auddie A. Wiranata，阿斯特拉 保险公司 (Asuransi Astra) 首席执行官Rudy Chen，宝石银行(Bank Permata) 董事总经理Ridha DM Wirakusumah，FIF融资公司(PT Federal International Finance) 董事总经理 Margono Tanuwijaya，阿斯特拉信贷公司(Astra Credit Companies/ACC) 董事总经理Siswadi， 与 丰田阿斯特拉金融服务（Toyota Astra Financial Services）董事总经理 Agus Prayitno 于 周三（25/7）在雅加达宣布阿斯特拉金融服务l作为2018年Gaikindo印尼国际车展的主要赞助商。
