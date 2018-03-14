Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 | Posted by

印尼金融银行推出D-Wallet电子钱包

4 Danamon DOKU

印尼金融银行消费者银行业务经理Michellina Triwardhany（左2, Danamon消费者贷款主任查敏（Djamin Nainggolan/左）, DOKU首席执行官Tong Senelius （右2）以及消费品高级副总裁 Ricky Richmond 于周二在雅加达推出D-Wallet之后谈话的情景。PT Bank Danamon Indonesia TbkPT Nusa One Inti ArthaDOKU）合作推出D-Wallet数字钱包，在智能手机中的应用程序可用于购物或付款。

