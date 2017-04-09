Sunday, April 9th, 2017 | Posted by

公寓融资合作

Prioritas Land Indonesia房地产公司与MNC银行（PT Bank MNC Internasional Bank Tbk.，股代号BABP）合作提供Majestic Poin Serpong (MPS)公寓融资的便利。该公寓坐落于丹格朗县，塞邦金三角区域，即 Summarecon、Karawaci与BSD City。图为，Prioritas Land Indonesia房地产公司董事总经理 Marcellus Chandra（右）、 Marcellus Chandra董事总经理 Benny Purnomo（中）与纪律董事经理 Chisca Mirawati（左）在雅加达签署合作协议书后交谈。

 

 

