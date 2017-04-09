公寓融资合作
Prioritas Land Indonesia房地产公司与MNC银行（PT Bank MNC Internasional Bank Tbk.，股代号BABP）合作提供Majestic Poin Serpong (MPS)公寓融资的便利。该公寓坐落于丹格朗县，塞邦金三角区域，即 Summarecon、Karawaci与BSD City。图为，Prioritas Land Indonesia房地产公司董事总经理 Marcellus Chandra（右）、 Marcellus Chandra董事总经理 Benny Purnomo（中）与纪律董事经理 Chisca Mirawati（左）在雅加达签署合作协议书后交谈。
Short URL: http://www.shangbaoindonesia.com/?p=179825
Posted by admin on Apr 9 2017. Filed under Gallery home, 印尼财经. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry