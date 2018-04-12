中亚银行Sakuku 支持
2018 MARKAS年度联欢会
图示 : 中亚银行资深营销副总裁Norisa Saifuddin(中) , Kaskus 首席营销官 Ronny W. Sugiadha（左）与 Dyandra Promosindo 公司经理Michael Bayu Sumarijanto（右） 于周三在雅加达举行2018 MARKAS(卖家和社区)年度联欢会记者发布会后谈话的情景。MARKAS 2018是一个将社区和卖家聚集在一起的年度联欢会。2018年4月28日至29日期间，在Bintaro Jaya Xchange使用BCA Sakuku进行购票、小工具拍卖和买饮食品的访客将享有61%的折扣。
