Friday, August 18th, 2017 | Posted by

一体化行政体系新办公处

web4198

为了方便纳税人，目前雅京银行（Bank DKI）可透过该银行提款机的e-Samsat 应用支付年度机动车税。图为，雅京银行业务经理 Antonius Widodo Mulyono（左三）、雅京地方警署交通总局（Dirlantas）局长 Halim Pagarra警察上校 （左四）、雅京省政府地方秘书 Syaefullah（右三）、Jasa Raharja公司 雅京分行主任 Dellya Indra（左一）、 Pluit Village公司经理 Anderson Chong（右二）与雅京地方税务机关（BPRD DKI）主任 Edi Sumantri（右一）在雅加达Pluit Village 一体化行政体系新办公处启用仪式上剪彩。

Short URL: http://www.shangbaoindonesia.com/?p=190690

Posted by on Aug 18 2017. Filed under Gallery home, 印尼财经. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Recently Commented

  • bill: 我才一才bunda putri是苏西洛的老婆。我们当前的总统真不干净
  • bill: 我跟文章里的话同意，可是我也相信在印尼贪污事件比以前好得多。 因为在Suharto时间新闻界没有透明。现在新闻界什么都敢发 布。 以前我还记得如果要跟官方要求什么允许，我们去哪个官方办...
  • aliantoni: 印尼中央銀行印尼銀行（Bank Indonesia）意外3個月來首次調降基準利率，以便在全球 經濟惡化下支撐經濟成長。 印尼央行今天在雅加達發表聲明指出，央行總裁納蘇琛（Darmi n...
  • aliantoni: 印尼中央銀行印尼銀行（Bank Indonesia）意外3個月來首次調降基準利率，以便在全球 經濟惡化下支撐經濟成長。 印尼央行今天在雅加達發表聲明指出，央行總裁納蘇琛（Darmi n...
  • aliantoni: news taiwan..taiwan股封關收年線，指數以7072點作 收，跟去年的8972點相比較，全年下跌1900點，跌幅21. 18%，跌勢相當慘重。上市公司股票總市值蒸發了4.95...

Recently Added