一体化行政体系新办公处
为了方便纳税人，目前雅京银行（Bank DKI）可透过该银行提款机的e-Samsat 应用支付年度机动车税。图为，雅京银行业务经理 Antonius Widodo Mulyono（左三）、雅京地方警署交通总局（Dirlantas）局长 Halim Pagarra警察上校 （左四）、雅京省政府地方秘书 Syaefullah（右三）、Jasa Raharja公司 雅京分行主任 Dellya Indra（左一）、 Pluit Village公司经理 Anderson Chong（右二）与雅京地方税务机关（BPRD DKI）主任 Edi Sumantri（右一）在雅加达Pluit Village 一体化行政体系新办公处启用仪式上剪彩。
Short URL: http://www.shangbaoindonesia.com/?p=190690
